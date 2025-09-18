Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ teammate will miss rest of the season as Mike Tomlin’s Steelers confirm knee injury

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will lose an important piece of their offensive line. Max Scharping is out for the rest of the season after Ian Rapoport confirmed the diagnosis. “It is, in fact, a torn ACL, sources say. Max Scharping is out for the season.”

Scharping suffered the knee injury during Wednesday’s practice. Now, an MRI confirmed how serious it was. It’s a big hit to Mike Tomlin’s offense in a season plagued by absences.

After the first two weeks of the season, that unit has been one of the biggest problems for the Steelers due to the lack of protection for Rodgers. Depth could be a key factor in derailing any Super Bowl hopes.

Who got injured with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Alex Highsmith, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott, and Derrick Harmon are just some of the names who have missed time with the Steelers due to injury. Undoubtedly, the defense has been the most affected.

After Max Scharping’s injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers lose a player who could have served as an immediate replacement on the offensive line if any of their starters suddenly went down.

