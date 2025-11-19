Mike Tomlin has already had several days to process and analyze the incident between Jalen Ramsey and Ja’Marr Chase during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The controversial sequence resulted in Ramsey being ejected and, after the NFL’s review, Chase being suspended for one game, as a video showed that the Bengals’ star wide receiver spat in the face of the Steelers player.

This was Tomlin’s surprising response when he was asked what his message to Jalen Ramsey would be to avoid controversial situations like the confrontation with Ja’Marr Chase in the future. “I have no message if someone spits in your face. Do what comes natural.”

What happened between Ja’Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey?

Jalen Ramsey and Ja’Marr Chase had several confrontations during the game between the Steelers and the Bengals. In the first one, both were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct with 15-yard penalties that were offset.

Seconds later, in another sequence that also happened in the fourth quarter, Ramsey threw a punch at Chase and was consequently ejected from the game. The wide receiver was not penalized at that moment.

However, after the game, a video surfaced clearly showing that Ja’Marr Chase spat in Jalen Ramsey’s face, which explained the Steelers player’s reaction. For that reason, Tomlin did not criticize his star. On the contrary, he publicly defended him.

Was Ja’Marr Chase suspended for spitting on Jalen Ramsey?

Yes. Ja’Marr Chase was suspended for one game for spitting on Jalen Ramsey and will not be available for the Cincinnati Bengals when they face the New England Patriots. Although he appealed the decision, the suspension was upheld.