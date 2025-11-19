Mike Tomlin confirmed that the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know if Aaron Rodgers will play against the Chicago Bears due to his fracture in the left wrist. For the head coach, the advantage is that the quarterback doesn’t need much work during the week to be ready for the game at Soldier Field.

“Aaron’s got a fracture in his wrist. So, we don’t have the answers to that (if Rodgers we’ll play in Chicago), but certainly I would imagine we’ll get some clarity as we push through the week. I think his experience really kind of aids in that. He’s the type of guy that doesn’t require a lot of physical work in an effort to be ready to play. That’s helpful.”

There’s no doubt that Rodgers has this date marked on his calendar, considering that during his time with the Green Bay Packers, the Super Bowl champion quarterback told fans in Chicago, right to their faces, ‘I still own you‘ in a 2021 game.

What is Aaron Rodgers’ injury?

Aaron Rodgers’ injury is a small fracture in his left wrist. Because of that, Mike Tomlin assured that they will take every precaution before deciding who will be the starting quarterback in Chicago, but that pain tolerance would not be a problem for the veteran.

“The variables are, stabilizing it and making sure that he’s safe and he can protect himself, brace himself as he falls, etc. Pain tolerance, that doesn’t seem to be an issue with Aaron. He wanted to go back in the game on Sunday. Then, lastly, how effective he can be.”

The Steelers are entering a key stretch of their season as they will face the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills, and the Baltimore Ravens in consecutive weeks. Three losses could drop them to a 6-7 record, almost knocking them out of playoff contention.

Will Aaron Rodgers play for Steelers against Bears?

Aaron Rodgers could play against the Chicago Bears according to what Mike Tomlin said. The head coach confirmed that the quarterback has already asked him to let him play at Soldier Field, but the decision will be made later.

“I know he’s working his tail off to be a component of it this week. He and I talked, he expressed that directly. I’m of the mindset of supporting that while at the same time I got a healthy collective of guys as a team and as a unit to ready in the meanwhile. That will be our mindset. We’ll have a great week’s work centered around Mason Rudolph and what he does. We’ll see where the week leads us and we’ll take it day by day.”