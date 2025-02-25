In 2023, Nick Chubb suffered a severe knee injury. Now, a year and a half later, the running back is reportedly set to make a shocking decision about his career and future with the Cleveland Browns.

A few years ago, Nick Chubb was widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Despite playing for a struggling team, he delivered outstanding performances that propelled him to stardom.

Unfortunately, the 2023 season turned into a nightmare for him. In Week 2 against the Steelers, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury—an event that drastically altered the trajectory of his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Chubb set to make a career-changing decision in 2025

Chubb’s career took a major turn following his injury in 2023. During the Browns’ Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh, the star running back sustained a season-ending left knee injury, sending shockwaves through Cleveland’s fanbase.

see also NFL News: Myles Garrett gets a bold three-word invitation to join top NFC contender

He underwent surgery on September 29 to repair his MCL and meniscus. Later, another procedure was needed to address his ACL—two major surgeries that few players fully recover from.

Advertisement

Chubb missed the remainder of the 2023 season and was sidelined for the start of the 2024 campaign. He returned on a one-year deal with the Browns, but now, his future in Cleveland appears uncertain.

Advertisement

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Chubb has decided to test free agency for the first time in his career. While reports suggested that the Browns were interested in offering him another one-year contract, the veteran running back is reportedly looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Advertisement

Nick Chubb, running back of the Cleveland Browns

Chubb’s injury history could be a significant obstacle in securing a new contract. According to Draft Sharks, he had a 74.1% chance of sustaining another injury last year, a concern that materialized when he suffered a broken foot in Week 15 against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which teams could be interested in signing Nick Chubb?

Spotrac projects that Chubb will sign a one-year, $3.3 million contract this offseason. However, given his recent health struggles, not many teams may be willing to offer him a lucrative deal.

see also Jameis Winston reveals discussion with Myles Garrett about the Browns’ struggles

One potential landing spot for Chubb could be within the AFC North. Rumors suggest that the Pittsburgh Steelers could pursue him as a backup to Najee Harris, giving Mike Tomlin’s team an experienced and capable option in their backfield for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

SurveyShould Nick Chubb continue playing? Should Nick Chubb continue playing? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE