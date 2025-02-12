It wasn’t a good time for the Cleveland Browns last season. With only 4 wins in the last season, the Browns fans were extremely disappointed with the results, and some of the players that were pointed in that matter were Jameis Winston and Myles Garrett.

The Browns endured a difficult season in 2024, finishing with just four wins. Their struggles left fans frustrated, with some pointing fingers at quarterback Winston and star defensive end Garrett as key figures in the team’s disappointing campaign.

Throughout the season, the Browns faced numerous challenges, both on and off the field. Questionable roster decisions by the front office and inconsistent performances kept them from achieving better results. In the aftermath of the regular season, many fans took to social media to voice concerns about the team’s management and overall direction.

During an appearance on Off The Edge with Cam Jordan, Winston shared a conversation he had with Garrett about the Browns’ struggles. “I had to ask Myles, ‘Bro, tell me how you felt because I was only there for one year, and from what I saw, it didn’t seem like the organization was deteriorating,'” Winston said.

Reflecting on the team’s challenges, Winston added: “I saw a lack of execution from the offensive line, I saw myself throwing away some games, but I didn’t see anything fundamentally wrong with the organization.” Garrett, however, offered a blunt response. “Jameis,” he said, “you’ve never been 0-16.”

Winston reflects on his time with the Browns

During a challenging period with the Browns, Winston struggled with the team’s results, but a conversation with Garrett served as a reality check about the franchise’s situation. Now, with his future uncertain, he’s exploring options elsewhere in the NFL, as a return to Cleveland is not a viable path.

“You have so many individual accolades, but what were your greatest accomplishments? All-Pro? Yeah, I’m an all-time slot set leader, but if you’re Cam Jordan, you want a Super Bowl,” Winston said. “Fortunately, you had a lot of good wins in recent seasons, and you came close, but he never even had a glimpse of it.”

With those remarks, the Browns are expected to take a more serious approach in building a roster capable of achieving their ultimate goal—reaching the Super Bowl. During the 2023-24 season, Cleveland made it to the Wild Card round but fell short despite having a highly competitive roster.

Browns’ infamous 0-16 season

It was a historically dismal year for the Browns and their fanbase, marking only the second time in NFL history that a team finished a 16-game season winless. They joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only franchises to endure such a dubious distinction in a 16-game format.

The Browns’ 0-16 campaign in 2017 was their first winless season since 1975 when they went 0-14. Here are some key stats from that forgettable year:

Points for: 234 (14.6 per game, last in the NFL)

Points against: 410 (25.6 per game, 31st in the NFL)

Offensive yards: 4,357 (272.3 per game, 30th in the NFL)

Defensive yards allowed: 5,535 (345.9 per game, 30th in the NFL)