Jameis Winston‘s NFL career has been anything but a success. Now, after a rough 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns, the veteran quarterback has made his final decision on whether to retire from football.

In the 2015 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Winston with the first overall pick, hoping he would be their franchise quarterback. However, he failed to meet expectations and struggled with consistency throughout his tenure.

Turnovers have plagued Winston’s career, a flaw he has never been able to shake. After a disappointing 2024 campaign, rumors swirled about his potential retirement, and he has now addressed the speculation.

Jameis Winston reveals retirement decision

Success has never truly defined Jameis Winston’s career. The quarterback has yet to find himself on a competitive team, largely due to his ongoing struggles with turnovers.

After failing to lead the Buccaneers to success, Winston also fell short with his other teams. Most recently, he stepped in as the Browns’ starting quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s injury, but his performances were once again subpar.

Winston started seven games after Watson suffered a torn Achilles, finishing with a disappointing 2-5 record and throwing 13 interceptions—continuing a career-long issue with ball security.

Following his underwhelming season, many fans speculated that Winston would retire. However, the 30-year-old has made it clear that he wants one more opportunity to prove he can be a reliable quarterback in the NFL.

Jameis Winston, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

“I’m praying for another opportunity to sling that pill and prove to these owners and head coaches that I can be a trustworthy quarterback,” Winston said on Thursday. “I think that’s the only thing that I haven’t proven since I’ve been in this league. I’ve had the numbers in terms of statistics, but, man, I haven’t won enough games.”

Which teams could be interested in Jameis Winston?

Winston is set to hit the free-agent market this offseason. While he had hoped to remain in Cleveland, reports suggest the Browns have decided to move on.

At this stage of his career, Winston is likely to take on a backup role once again. Teams such as the Giants, Titans, and Raiders—who are expected to draft rookie quarterbacks this year—could be potential landing spots, as he could provide veteran experience and mentorship for their young signal-callers.

