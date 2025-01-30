Mike Tomlin has become the target of criticism in the NFL after another disappointing season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has gone eight years without winning a playoff game.

There are many reasons to explain a terrible finish with five consecutive losses. Russell Wilson, the lack of depth at the wide receiver position, turnovers, but, undoubtedly, a key point that has hardly been mentioned is that the defense didn’t respond in clutch moments.

TJ Watt, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Queen lead one of the highest-paid defensive units in the league. However, they never reached Super Bowl caliber and were overwhelmed in the most important stretch of the schedule by teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens.

When was the last time Mike Tomlin won a playoff game?

The last time Mike Tomlin won a playoff game was on January 15, 2017, against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Since then, the Steelers have accumulated six consecutive postseason losses.

Julian Edelman, a great rival of the Steelers with the New England Patriots, made a surprising statement explaining why Mike Tomlin continues to fail in his goal of leading the team to the Super Bowl. It all happened on the podcast Games with Names.

“You knew exactly what they were doing every time and they still do the same that when I was playing Tomlin’s defense. I’m like, what? We still have linebackers covering the three slot? Every time we played the Steelers, I had at least nine catches. You would think that they would change it. No. They do what they do.”