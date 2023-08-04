Mac Jones seemed to be the answer for the New England Patriots after a remarkable rookie year, but his progress hit a wall in the 2022 NFL season, being benched by Bailey Zappe at some point.

The Alabama product still seems to have what it takes to lead the offense and he looks steps ahead of the former fourth-round pick. But for some reason, Bill Belichick has so far refused to confirm Jones will be the starter.

Week 1 is not many weeks ahead of us, which is why many expect the Patriots to confirm who will be QB1 soon. In the meantime, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien insists that the job is still up for grabs.

Bill O’Brien suggests Patriots QB1 has not been decided yet

“This is something that is very, very important about our system, our organization, our football team — that it’s always about performance,” said O’Brien, via NESN. “It’s about consistent, high-level performance.

“Certainly, Mac gets most of the reps with the 1s. You’re at practice; you see that. But we have a lot of different guys rotating in and out of the lineup. Bailey gets most of the reps with the 2s — you can see that.

“But again, it’s really about consistent, daily performance. Who is performing at a high level on a consistent basis every day? These guys are working hard to do that. Their performance every day has gotten better and better.”

Training camp suggests Jones is in line to be the starting quarterback again, but the Patriots are making him sweat before giving him the reins. New England will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10 in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.