In the need of success. the New England Patriots have been adding several players to help Mac Jones, Unfortunately, the quarterback has just lost a key player of his offense ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots had select a quarterback. Tom Brady’s departure left the AFC East team without a signal-caller, and with the 15th overall pick they chose Mac Jones.

It has not been easy for Mac Jones to live up to the expectations. However, the Pats still think he’s the right quarterback for them, and they have been signing top players to help him achieve success.

Mac Jones may lose a crucial Patriots teammate

Mac Jones arrived in 2021 to Boston as the 15th overall pick. The former Alabama player was set to replace Tom Brady, a living legend of the Patriots who gave the franchise six Super Bowls.

Of course, Jones doesn’t have an easy job to do. The expectations are really high, but unfortunately he has been unable to live up to them after two campaigns. Now, the team’s front office has been adding several players to help him in his quest, but the quarterback recently lost one of them.

Mike Gesicki left today’s practice due to an injury. The tight end suffered a suffered a mild dislocated shoulder, and he’s expected to miss the entire preseason, but would return in Week 1 of the regular campaign.

Gesicki signed a 1-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason to play for the Patriots. The tight end position is crucial in Bill Belichick’s system, and having several options is very important. Fortunately, Mac Jones still has Hunter Henry available, who is set to be the starter this year.