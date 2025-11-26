James Harrison is tired of the Pittsburgh Steelers and what they’ve shown during the 2025 season. After the loss to the Chicago Bears, the two-time Super Bowl champion and team legend went off on his Deebo & Joe podcast.

“Defense. Soft. I’m tired of seeing your offensive linemen pushing our defensive line two or three yards deep. We’re undisciplined or poorly coached or both. We have a horrible defensive scheme. It’s trash. It’s garbage. We can’t adjust at halftime. It’s non existent or we’re just being out coached or both.”

Harrison said that, beyond whether Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph starts at quarterback, the Steelers also have a coaching problem on offense. Because of that, he did not hesitate to express his frustration with what is happening in one of the most successful franchises in the NFL.

Will Mike Tomlin be fired by Steelers?

No. Mike Tomlin won’t be fired by the Pittsburgh Steelers since he is under contract with the team through 2027. However, James Harrison said that a losing season could lead to many changes in the rest of the coaching staff.

“No. We are not firing Mike Tomlin. So, give that up. The man has not had a losing season in the history of his head coaching career. This is why it’s not going to happen. There has not been a coach in the history that has done that and been fired, but, it’s getting close to looking like we might be doing that. If that happens, it’s gonna be some furniture moving in the offseason. If we mess around and have a losing season, it might be a whole new offensive and defensive staff. The only person that’s going to be there is Mike Tomlin. They’re not going to let him go.”

That would mean the man at the greatest risk would be Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator, since, despite having the highest-paid unit in the NFL, he has been a disappointment with five games allowing more than 30 points. Arthur Smith, with only two years on the team, could also be under scrutiny as offensive coordinator given a system where quarterbacks don’t thrive.

Will Steelers give Mike Tomlin a contract extension?

The Pittsburgh Steelers might choose not to give Mike Tomlin a contract extension and instead wait to see what happens under his current deal. James Harrison says that this could be the real way to apply pressure for things to change soon.

“They may sit back and wait. It may be not be a renewing of the contract. They may sit back and wait. We’re on Year 8 without a playoff win. Chuck Noll, 23 years, only went four years without a playoff win. Bill Cowher, 15 years and only went three years without a playoff win. We’re the Pittsburgh Steelers. We sure ain’t looking like it.”