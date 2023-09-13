Baker Mayfield was signed this offseason to step into the role of Tom Brady’s successor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, the former 1st overall pick has explained why the retirement of the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been positive for the NFC South team.

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, Tom Brady chose to conclude his successful 23-year football career. Despite the Buccaneers’ front office’s efforts to retain him, the quarterback had no intention of returning for another campaign.

In need of an experienced quarterback to fill in for Brady, Tampa Bay found Baker Mayfield available in the free agency market. It won’t be easy for the former Rams player to live up to the expectations, but the Buccaneers are confident that he will show the entire league why he was the first overall pick in 2018.

Baker Mayfield explains why Tom Brady’s retirement has been possitive for the Buccaneers

Week 1 of the 2023 season was a huge challenge for Baker Mayfield. After three years with Tom Brady leading their offense, the Buccaneers had to rely on the former Oklahoma player, and he did a great job with an incredible win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Baker, who successfully connected on 21 passes out of 34 attempts, accumulating 173 yards and scoring 2 touchdowns, was ecstatic about securing his first victory with Tampa Bay. Now, he has disclosed that the team channeled all the negative comments stemming from Brady’s retirement and transformed them into a source of positivity and motivation.

“It’s kind of been the motto for us the whole offseason through training camp,” Baker Mayfield told PFT about the team’s mindset in response to low external expectations. “I mean, I think you guys see the narrative on the outside of what everybody’s picking against us. We know the talent and the group that we have within the locker room. That’s the most important part. So we’ll take a road win to open the season no matter what, especially in an environment like that.”

When was Baker Mayfield drafted?

With the 1st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield. He was chosen ahead of Saquon Barkley, who landed in the New York Giants with the 2nd overall pick.