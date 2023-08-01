The Las Vegas Raiders have been adding several players this offseason to bolster Jimmy Garoppolo’s offense. However, the quarterback has now lost a crucial teammate, one that could have helped him a lot in the 2023 NFL season.

Once the 2022 campaign ended, the Raiders made a tough decision. The team’s front office decided it was time to move on from Derek Carr, and they needed to sign a new quarterback to cover his exit.

In the free agency market, Las Vegas found a suitable replacement for Carr. Jimmy Garoppolo will play once again in the AFC after a remarkable time with the San Francisco 49ers, and the Raiders are really excited about his arrival.

Raiders release a crucial player of Jimmy Garoppolo’s offense

The 2023 season must be impeccable for the Raiders. Last year, Las Vegas really struggled to find their way during the campaign, ending with a very disappointing 6-11 record.

For that reason, the team’s front office decided to add a two-time Super Bowl champion to lead the offense. Jimmy Garoppolo landed in Las Vegas this offseason, and everyone is hyped about what he could do for them.

Unfortunately, the Raiders have not treated Garoppolo very well since his arrival. First, the team traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants. Now, they have released another offensive partner of the quarterback in a very surprising move by the club.

After just five months in Las Vegas, O.J. Howard will need to find a new team for the upcoming campaign. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders decided to cut ties with the former first-round pick without even getting a chance to play a preseason game.

Howard, 28, was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers. He played last season for the Texans, but didn’t have a great year with only 10 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.