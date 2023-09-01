In 2022, the Los Angeles Rams had a disappointing 5-12 record and weren’t able to defend their Super Bowl title in the NFL. Matthew Stafford only played nine games because of injuries and, at the end of the season, Sean McVay didn’t know if he’ll continue as head coach of the team.

However, McVay decided to stay and will be the leader of a massive rebuilding process for the franchise. The Rams still have an extraordinary core group of stars around Stafford like veterans Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

It won’t be be easy for the Rams in the NFC West where the San Francisco 49ers are massive favorites. Furthermore, the Seahawks are a team on the rise with Geno Smith. Now, when they thought it won’t happen, Los Angeles might have lost one of their top players.

Cooper Kupp is out again with the Rams due to injury

A month ago, Cooper Kupp left practice with a hamstring injury. However, at first, the Rams were confident he would be ready for the opener against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10.

Now, head coach Sean McVay doesn’t sound too optimistic as there’s a confirmed setback in Kupp’s recovery. “I think we just take it a day at a time right now. We want to be able to get him back right. We’re obviously a much better team when he’s available.”

So, the big question for McVay was a return date. “There’s a difference between return to play and return to performance. We want to make sure we are smart with that and getting him back to feeling like the Cooper Kupp we all know and that he’s able to play the way that he’s capable of. Whether that is September 10 or not, we’ll continue to monitor that and control what we can control.”

The Rams just can’t afford to lose again their best offensive player on the roster. In 2022, Cooper Kupp missed the last eight games of the season because of a high ankle sprain and that derailed any hopes of a playoff run.

Los Angeles need him in 2021 form when he led the NFL in catches, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. It’s important to remember they traded Allen Robinson II to the Steelers so their depth chart has Van Jefferson, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua.