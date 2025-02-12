The Los Angeles Rams were close to reaching their ultimate goal this season, but their playoff run ended prematurely. To further improve next season, strengthening the roster is one of the possibilities. That’s why Puka Nacua, one of the team’s stars, would be thrilled to add one of Lamar Jackson‘s key teammates from the Baltimore Ravens.

In a recent appearance on The Mina Kimes Show, the talented wide receiver on Sean McVay’s team didn’t hesitate to suggest the addition of Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

“I’m not a defensive coach or telling anybody who they should pick, but I’m like ‘Kyle Hamilton’s got to be the perfect build for any DB,'” Nacua said. “Hey, if you’re ready to come to L.A. where it’s sunny all the time, we’ll be waiting for you.”

As he enters his fourth year in the league, Kyle Hamilton is still playing under his rookie contract. With his future still uncertain, it seems unlikely that Lamar Jackson‘s team would part with such talent to strengthen a major rival in the league.

Safety Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20.

Nacua reflected on his feelings regarding the potential departure of Kupp

One of the most shocking news within the franchise in recent days was the potential departure of Cooper Kupp via trade. Regarding this situation, Puka Nacua shared his feelings about the possible departure of his teammate.

“Definitely a little bit of confusion. I’ve been blessed to be able to be around Cooper for these past two years,” Rams WR said.

“He’s been nothing but a mentor to me and to be able to teach me everything that he feels like is necessary for the success in this game of football. … But, being able to be with him in the offseason last year and to be out watching him as he prepares throughout the season for these past two years. He’s paying attention to the small details, and the captain, the leader of our team, somebody who communicates so well. It’s been so exciting and such a blessing to be able to be behind him.”