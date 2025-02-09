NFL News: Ravens star Derrick Henry delivers controversial take on Josh Allen winning MVP

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry didn’t keep quiet about Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen winning the MVP award for the 2024 NFL season. Lamar Jackson‘s teammate had some strong words.

There has been a lot of buzz around the MVP award over the past few days, as many fans and NFL pundits felt that Jackson deserved the award more than Allen due to his high production throughout the current season with outstanding numbers.

The truth is that Allen won the award in a close vote, perhaps influenced by the Bills’ victory over the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round. Henry, who was also considered a possible MVP candidate, made a controversial decision to side with his teammate Jackson.

Henry’s message on the MVP award

“Of course I’m going to be a little biased toward Lamar because he’s my teammate. I just thought it was a no-brainer that he should’ve won. 41 touchdowns, four interceptions, almost 1,000 rushing yards,” Henry said on Micah Parsons’ podcast about the MVP winner Allen.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens embrace after the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Henry expressed his surprise when he saw that the Bills quarterback was named MVP. In his opinion, it was obvious that Jackson should have won the MVP trophy for the current campaign, noting the great relationship between the two Ravens stars.

Lamar Jackson’s performance in the 2024 NFL

In the 2024 NFL season, Jackson was a strong MVP candidate. The Ravens quarterback amassed 4,172 air yards and 41 touchdowns, in addition to contributing 915 ground yards and four touchdowns. The throws to Henry were a very effective connection throughout the league, leading to 16 touchdowns for the Baltimore running back.