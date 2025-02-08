Ravens RB Derrick Henry makes something clear about his future in the NFL

Although, unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, their ultimate goal last season in the NFL wasn’t achieved in the best possible way, it can be said that over the weeks, they had several standout performances from players on the team. Derrick Henry was one of them, shining above the rest, which led many to question what his future with the franchise would look like. Regarding this, it was the RB himself who cleared up any doubts.

During Thursday night’s NFL Honors, the talented running back spoke with Diana Russini of The Athletic, and was very clear when the journalist asked him what he wanted to do with his future: “I want to retire a Raven,” Henry said.

Although the player’s desire was clear—he intends to spend the final years of his career in Baltimore—it’s now time to begin negotiations to make that happen. It’s worth noting that Henry is entering the final year of his contract with the team, so discussions for an extension shouldn’t take long.

Several weeks ago, it was the franchise’s own GM, Eric DeCosta, who spoke about Henry’s situation with the Ravens: “I’m just so grateful that Derrick [Henry] chose us last year. He came in and … I can honestly just say his attitude and the way that he played was amazing to watch. His relationship with his teammates, his humility as a player, his work ethic – I can’t wait to see him next year.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025.

“I know it was tough on him to end the way it did; tough on all of us. But I think we have a chip on our shoulders to come back next year with a vengeance, to start faster than we started this year, to not start 0-2 next year, to get out of the gates faster. I think Derrick will be a big part of that.“

Henry was unable to claim the OPOY

Lamar Jackson’s disappointment at not being able to claim the MVP once again wasn’t the only setback for the Baltimore Ravens during the awards ceremony.

Derrick Henry was expected to be one of the serious contenders for Offensive Player of the Year, however, another player in his position received more votes, leaving the former Titan empty-handed.

It was ultimately Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley who, in addition to having the chance to claim the upcoming Super Bowl, was awarded the OPOY by his peers. The former Giants running back ran the ball 345 times during the season, amassing 2,005 rushing yards, which led the NFL.

