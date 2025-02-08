Josh Allen had a spectacular 2024 season, which was recognized at the NFL Honors with the Most Valuable Player award. However, it all had a bittersweet taste as he failed to reach the Super Bowl after losing once again to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, the big question is what will happen with the future of the Bills. Sean McDermott will remain as head coach, but several players are becoming free agents, such as Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins, and Damar Hamlin.

With a 0-4 playoff record when facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Allen might have reached a key decision regarding his future as the leader of the franchise.

How long will Josh Allen stay with the Bills?

Josh Allen is under contract with the Bills through the 2028 season, but according to a report from Dan Graziano, the quarterback may be ready to request a new deal. The goal is to increase his annual salary to be closer to Joe Burrow’s benchmark and make salary cap-friendly adjustments.

“Newly minted MVP Josh Allen could be looking for a new contract soon, as he’s scheduled to average about $32 million per season over the remaining years on his current deal and earned just $14.5 million in 2024. The problem is there are four years remaining on the deal, and teams don’t generally like to do extensions that early. Still, much like Mahomes has done with the Chiefs a couple of times since signing his massive extension in 2020, there are ways the Bills could adjust the deal to bring Allen more in line with the QB market. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear news of a new Allen contract this offseason.”

