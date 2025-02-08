Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Report confirms Josh Allen could make big decision about his career with Bills after loss to Chiefs

After another crushing defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen faces a pivotal moment in his career with the Buffalo Bills.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Josh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© Byran M. Bennett/Getty ImagesJosh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen had a spectacular 2024 season, which was recognized at the NFL Honors with the Most Valuable Player award. However, it all had a bittersweet taste as he failed to reach the Super Bowl after losing once again to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, the big question is what will happen with the future of the Bills. Sean McDermott will remain as head coach, but several players are becoming free agents, such as Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins, and Damar Hamlin.

With a 0-4 playoff record when facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Allen might have reached a key decision regarding his future as the leader of the franchise.

Advertisement

How long will Josh Allen stay with the Bills?

Josh Allen is under contract with the Bills through the 2028 season, but according to a report from Dan Graziano, the quarterback may be ready to request a new deal. The goal is to increase his annual salary to be closer to Joe Burrow’s benchmark and make salary cap-friendly adjustments.

“Newly minted MVP Josh Allen could be looking for a new contract soon, as he’s scheduled to average about $32 million per season over the remaining years on his current deal and earned just $14.5 million in 2024. The problem is there are four years remaining on the deal, and teams don’t generally like to do extensions that early. Still, much like Mahomes has done with the Chiefs a couple of times since signing his massive extension in 2020, there are ways the Bills could adjust the deal to bring Allen more in line with the QB market. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear news of a new Allen contract this offseason.”

Advertisement
NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

see also

NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Deion Sanders delivers a strong warning to teams interested in Shedeur
NFL

Deion Sanders delivers a strong warning to teams interested in Shedeur

LeBron James knew something was wrong with Anthony Davis, claims former Lakers star Carmelo Anthony
NBA

LeBron James knew something was wrong with Anthony Davis, claims former Lakers star Carmelo Anthony

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat reportedly passed on trading for Suns star
NBA

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat reportedly passed on trading for Suns star

NBA News: Thunder’s Chet Holmgren reveals his journey back to the team after injury
NBA

NBA News: Thunder’s Chet Holmgren reveals his journey back to the team after injury

Better Collective Logo