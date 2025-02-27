Rob Gronkowski suddenly became one of the most important topics in the NFL after a report from Cecil Lammey claimed that the four-time Super Bowl champion could come out of retirement to play for the Denver Broncos.

“Rob Gronkowski wants to return to the NFL. League sources have told me that Rob Gronkowski, four-time Super Bowl champion, is training and working out at high altitude in Vail, Colorado to make a return to the National Football League. League sources also tell me that he likes what he’s seen from Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and of course he has a relationship with Sean Payton from their time working together at Fox Sports.”

Now that the news has spread throughout the league, the legend who dominated alongside Tom Brady has finally spoken about the possibility of returning. It’s important to remember that, for now, Gronk has had a great career in television, especially as an analyst on Fox.

Is Rob Gronkowski coming back?

No. Rob Gronkowski directly confirmed to Jordan Schultz that he has no intention of coming out of retirement to play for the Denver Broncos or any Super Bowl contender and that the rumors about his alleged training in Colorado are false.

“Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football.”

