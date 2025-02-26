Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in history after winning the Super Bowl four times in two different stages alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Throughout his career, Gronkowski has had several controversial moments regarding his retirement. In 2019, he said goodbye for the first time due to a lack of motivation, but a few months later, he returned to reunite with Brady in Tampa.

Then, in 2022, he retired for good due to numerous injury issues. Now, in a shocking development for the entire NFL, the legend might be ready for another epic comeback with a completely unexpected team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement?

Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement to play in the 2025 season. The surprising news was revealed in a report by Cecil Lammey, which confirms that the veteran has already started a training plan for his return.

“Rob Gronkowski wants to return to the NFL. League sources have told me that Rob Gronkowski, four-time Super Bowl champion, is training and working out at high altitude in Vail, Colorado to make a return to the National Football League.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Bill Belichick believes Andy Reid made a huge mistake with Chiefs in Super Bowl loss against Eagles

Is Rob Gronkowski still retired?

Yes. However, Lammey also mentioned which team would have the advantage in signing him in case of a comeback. Although the doors are open for any interested team, the reality is that Gronkowski has been closely watching the rise of a young quarterback for several months.

Advertisement

“League sources also tell me that he likes what he’s seen from Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and of course he has a relationship with Sean Payton from their time working together at Fox Sports. So, teams in need of a tight end, you got a great tight end class in this NFL Draft, but, if you want some veteran help, Gronkowski is ready for a mentorship role but still can make plays. Big man has four Super Bowls and can certainly bring a lot of experience to the table for any NFL team that is interested. Rob Gronkowski set to make a return to the NFL. We’ll see if teams have interest.”

Advertisement