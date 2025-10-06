Not Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady reveals the greatest tight end in Patriots history

Debates over which players have defined NFL franchises are nothing new — and this time, it was none other than Tom Brady who weighed in. In a surprising turn, the legendary quarterback shared his thoughts on who he believes is the greatest tight end in New England Patriots history — notably leaving out his longtime running mate, Rob Gronkowski.

Nowadays, Mike Vrabel’s team boasts two standout players at these positions in the starting lineup: Drake Maye and Hunter Henry. It was here that the multiple Super Bowl champion didn’t hold back praise for the Patriots’ current TE.

His comment, of course, came with a laugh — as it was made during a live TV broadcast, and right beside him was Gronkowski himself, Brady’s longtime teammate not only in New England but also during his final years with the Buccaneers.

“Right now, Drake Maye’s playing with the greatest tight end in the history of the New England Patriots, Hunter Henry,“ the QB stated.

Brady praises Drake Maye’s talent

His comments about Hunter Henry came as part of a brief analysis on the current play of Drake Maye, who, according to Brady, is doing a great job under the guidance of Josh McDaniels.

“I think he’s got great development being in that program and just working with Josh McDaniels as long as I did, he knows how to develop quarterbacks. He’s so good with getting guys on the right play,” he said.

McDaniels and Brady formed one of the most successful offensive duos in Patriots history, helping build a dynasty that left its mark on the NFL. The question now is: can the Offensive Coordinator recreate that magic — this time with the former North Carolina standout?

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

The legendary Brady-Gronkowski duo

The legendary connection between quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski stands as one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history. Over their combined tenure with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the duo won four Super Bowl championships (Super Bowls XLIX, LI, LIII, and LV).

Their record-breaking partnership transcended uniforms, culminating in 104 total touchdowns (regular season and postseason combined), placing them second all-time.

Furthermore, the two set the NFL record for most postseason touchdown passes between a QB and a receiver with 14, cementing their status as the most clutch tandem the game has ever seen. They didn’t just win; they rewrote the record books together.