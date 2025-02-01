Patrick Mahomes continues his journey trying to surpass Tom Brady as the greatest player in NFL history. However, after the victory over Josh Allen in the AFC Championship Game, the Bills have blamed the referees for supposedly helping the Kansas City Chiefs. During an appearance on The Ref Show, Julian Edelman took a big shot at Buffalo.

“Do referees drop footballs? Do referees go for fourth downs over and over with the same play and get stuffed? Do they throw interceptions? No. We all do business as business is being done in this league. We all have a scouting report on each one of all these referees and you know who’s a tight crew or who’s not a tight crew. Yeah, you get a couple of these calls where you’re like: ‘What are we doing? You can’t breathe on the quarterback.’ But it’s not just any quarterback, it’s Patrick Mahomes.”

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, surrounded by a lot of controversy due to what has happened in their playoff games. Despite this, Edelman, who received similar criticism with the Patriots, says there is no basis for the accusations.

What happened with Patrick Mahomes and the referees?

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been criticized for very controversial calls by the referees during the postseason. It all started in the Divisional Round against Houston when several Texans players were penalized with personal fouls for unnecessary roughness on the quarterback.

Then, in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills, the key moment was a fourth-and-short that Josh Allen couldn’t convert. The referees made a spot call that didn’t favor Buffalo at a crucial moment. Despite all these circumstances, Edelman sent a clear message to all the teams that have lost to Mahomes and Andy Reid.

“If you have to think about it, you need to back off. That’s the game we play now. This isn’t football of ten years ago where you can light people up. You have to adjust to the rules and how they’re being called and hopefully you expect from the refs that it’s being consistent throughout the whole game. I think all the people that keep coming out saying it’s the referees, if you got a problem, go out and beat them.”