NFL News: Russell Wilson addresses boos from Giants fans at MetLife Stadium following loss to Chiefs

The arrival of Russell Wilson as the new starting QB for the New York Giants brought with it expectations of a veteran-led offense — one with experience, leadership, and championship pedigree that could make waves this NFL season. But things haven’t gone according to plan. Brian Daboll’s team has now dropped its third straight game, this time falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, and questions are beginning to swirl about the short-term future of the franchise.

Adding further intrigue to Wilson’s status as the starter in the Big Apple is the presence of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart — the promising prospect out of Ole Miss, selected in the most recent draft and seen by many as the Giants’ long-term answer under center.

The atmosphere inside MetLife Stadium was far from ideal as the loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs unfolded. Following the game, Wilson addressed the media and spoke directly about the boos coming from the home crowd.

“Yeah, there are highs and lows and always tough moments,” the QB said, via a transcript from the team. “You know, you got to have thick skin, you know what I mean? You got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, know what you’re capable of.

Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants.

“Obviously I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and obviously last week and everything else, too, what we’re capable of as an offense. I think they made a couple more plays than us today. I think it was a 9-6 game for most of the game. Pretty tight. We needed one or two big plays. Unfortunately didn’t come our way.”

Who will start next week?

While Head Coach Brian Daboll has remained non-committal, fan sentiment is overwhelmingly in favor of a switch from veteran Russell Wilson to rookie sensation Jaxon Dart. Wilson’s recent struggles, marked by a lack of explosive plays and a series of costly turnovers, have seemingly sealed his fate in the eyes of the fanbase.

All signs point to Dart, who has flashed undeniable arm talent and mobility in his limited action, getting the nod for the Giants’ next contest. A winless streak has made it clear that a new direction is needed, and the G-Men may finally be ready to hand the reins to the future of the franchise.

When and where do the Giants play in Week 4?

The New York Giants will host the Los Angeles Chargers in a pivotal Week 4 matchup. Harbaugh’s team will travel across the country to face the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 28.

