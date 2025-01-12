Trending topics:
NFL News: Russell Wilson confirms if he will retire after Steelers loss to Ravens in playoffs

After a crushing playoff loss to the Ravens, all eyes are on Russell Wilson's future with the Steelers. The quarterback Wilson breaks his silence and shares his plans for the next chapter of his career.

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Justin Berl/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Russell Wilson was unable to fulfill the dream of winning his second Super Bowl in this new opportunity with the Steelers. After a promising start, the fall was dramatic with five consecutive losses.

It all ended in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens with an ineffective performance from the offense and a defense that couldn’t find a way to stop Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Now, as a 36-year-old veteran, the Pittsburgh Steelers must decide whether the quarterback will become a free agent or if they will offer him a contract extension. Another looming alternative, if he doesn’t find a team, could be retirement.

Will Steelers give contract extension to Russell Wilson?

The Steelers have yet to confirm whether they will offer Russell Wilson a contract extension, but there is still time to negotiate with the quarterback. The big problem is that, considering the playoff elimination, it doesn’t seem likely that they will offer him a substantial amount of money.

Wilson has stated that he wants to keep playing in Pittsburgh, but if there’s no offer, he will have to look for another team, and that seems very complicated. What is certain is that Russell will not retire from the NFL.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a great career so far in a lot of moments. Sometimes when you set out for something great, you’re not always going to do it. It’s not going to always be that way. The best thing for me personally, what I’m excited about, is just getting ready for the offseason. Getting ready to be my best. I love this game. I got so much more ball left in me. I’m excited about that part of it. I’m excited about the game. I respect this game so much and it means everything to me. I truly love it. I love ball. I’m looking forward to getting back to work. Starting to get ready for the journey ahead. I’m looking forward to a lot more ball for me.”

