Shedeur Sanders is ready to be the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns if his number is called during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a long process that included training camp, preseason action, and five weeks of learning in the 2025 NFL season, the rookie said he is prepared and revealed the area he has improved the most during this time.

“I’ll say mentally and I’m not talking about on the field. I’m talking about more off the field. Overall, I feel like I understand a little bit more how to handle different situations. Being the leader and understanding how to be at all times. I’m thankful that I’ve got the opportunity to come out and be able to practice each and every day with my teammates.”

Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 Draft, Sanders has watched the Browns part ways with names like Tyler Huntley, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco. With Deshaun Watson injured, only he and Dillon Gabriel remain on the roster.

Is Shedeur Sanders playing for Browns against Steelers?

No. Shedeur Sanders is not playing for the Browns against the Steelers, as Dillon Gabriel will be the starter. However, the former Colorado star could see action in case of an injury to Gabriel or in a special offensive package designed by Tommy Rees and Kevin Stefanski.

What is certain, in something very few expected to happen so quickly, is that in just two months Shedeur has gone from being the QB4 and fighting not to be cut from the roster to officially becoming the backup quarterback. Under many circumstances, the reality is that Sanders is just one play away from his long-awaited NFL debut.

