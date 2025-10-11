Kevin Stefanski has decided that Shedeur Sanders will officially be the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, while Dillon Gabriel remains the starter for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the surprises don’t end there.

Considering that the depth chart only has two rookies at the quarterback position after trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals, many expected Stefanski to promote Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to be the QB3.

Despite this, at the press conference where he announced Sanders’ new role, this was the Browns head coach’s response when asked if he would only take two quarterbacks to face Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. “We’ve done it before.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is starting QB for the Browns?

Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Dillon Gabriel remains the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The big change for this week, after letting Joe Flacco go, is that Shedeur Sanders is listed as the backup.

Although many expected Bailey Zappe to be promoted from the practice squad to the roster as the emergency quarterback (QB3), Stefanski hinted that he might take the risk of going to the game in Pittsburgh with only two players at the position. Both are rookies.

Advertisement