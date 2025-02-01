Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Steelers confirm final decision about the future of Mike Tomlin for 2025 season

After much speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made their final call on Mike Tomlin's future. Art Rooney II has announced his decision.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Art Rooney II has confirmed that Mike Tomlin will remain as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the upcoming season. Despite eight years without a playoff win, the team owner has absolute confidence that the Super Bowl champion is the cornerstone for the future.

“When you look at how many games Mike has won in this league, you don’t win that many games if you’re not a good coach. I know he’s frustrated as we all are in terms of not being able to take that next step, but we still feel good about him being the leader. I still think he has the strengths that he always had in terms of being able to lead a team.”

Now, with Tomlin securing his position, the next step for the Steelers is to decide who will be the starting quarterback. Rooney has already admitted that they can only sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. The formula of having both on the roster, as in 2024, is not possible.

Advertisement

Is Mike Tomlin leaving Steelers?

Despite Mike Tomlin being pursued by the Bears, the head coach will not leave the Steelers and fully intends to fulfill his contract, which runs through the 2027 season in Pittsburgh. Art Rooney II also does not seem to have any plans to let him go before that date.

“It’s fair to question it after losing five games in a row, but, when I talk to players, I think the players still want to play for Mike. So, I’m not concerned about his message or that kind of an issue. The other side of the coin is when you look at the fact that we have six, seven, eight teams a year that turn their coaches over. When you have a good coach, you just try to keep building with him.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

see also

NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Kevin Durant sounds off on Luka Doncic's reported trade to the Lakers
NBA

Kevin Durant sounds off on Luka Doncic's reported trade to the Lakers

NFL fines Jalen Hurts teammates on the Eagles before Super Bowl vs Chiefs
NFL

NFL fines Jalen Hurts teammates on the Eagles before Super Bowl vs Chiefs

LeBron James reacts boldly after shocking Anthony Davis reported trade
NBA

LeBron James reacts boldly after shocking Anthony Davis reported trade

NFL executive highlights former Oregon WR Tez Johnson’s skills
NFL

NFL executive highlights former Oregon WR Tez Johnson’s skills

Better Collective Logo