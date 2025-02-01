Art Rooney II has confirmed that Mike Tomlin will remain as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the upcoming season. Despite eight years without a playoff win, the team owner has absolute confidence that the Super Bowl champion is the cornerstone for the future.

“When you look at how many games Mike has won in this league, you don’t win that many games if you’re not a good coach. I know he’s frustrated as we all are in terms of not being able to take that next step, but we still feel good about him being the leader. I still think he has the strengths that he always had in terms of being able to lead a team.”

Now, with Tomlin securing his position, the next step for the Steelers is to decide who will be the starting quarterback. Rooney has already admitted that they can only sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. The formula of having both on the roster, as in 2024, is not possible.

Is Mike Tomlin leaving Steelers?

Despite Mike Tomlin being pursued by the Bears, the head coach will not leave the Steelers and fully intends to fulfill his contract, which runs through the 2027 season in Pittsburgh. Art Rooney II also does not seem to have any plans to let him go before that date.

“It’s fair to question it after losing five games in a row, but, when I talk to players, I think the players still want to play for Mike. So, I’m not concerned about his message or that kind of an issue. The other side of the coin is when you look at the fact that we have six, seven, eight teams a year that turn their coaches over. When you have a good coach, you just try to keep building with him.”

