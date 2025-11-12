Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are at the most crucial point of their 2025 season. After a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, they need a home win against the Cincinnati Bengals or they could find themselves in serious trouble in the playoff race.

Two weeks ago, the biggest problem was the defense after an impressive second-half collapse with Green Bay. Now, that unit seems to have stabilized, but Aaron Rodgers and the offense looked stagnant at SoFi Stadium.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, and their last Super Bowl victory came 16 years ago. After all the excitement surrounding Rodgers, backed by the highest-paid defense in the NFL, it now seems everything could once again end, as has often been the case, in just another non-losing season for Tomlin with no real championship hopes.

Who are the Steelers quarterbacks now?

Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph are the quarterbacks for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but days before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, another name has officially been added. The team has confirmed that Will Howard is back.

“We have activated QB Will Howard to the Active Roster from the Reserve/Injured List, signed CB Asante Samuel Jr. to the Practice Squad, waived RB Trey Sermon from the Active Roster & released DB Darrick Forrest from the Practice Squad.”

Additionally, the Steelers announced in that statement that Asante Samuel Jr. has joined the practice squad. If he returns healthy from his spinal fusion procedure, the cornerback could be key for a depleted position.

