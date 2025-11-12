Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms if Steelers will bench Aaron Rodgers after loss against Chargers

Mike Tomlin once again stood up for Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback faced heavy criticism for his performance in the Steelers' loss to the Chargers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Since last Sunday, Mike Tomlin has continuously faced questions about Aaron Rodgers following the star quarterback’s poor performance for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Obviously, the most frequent question is whether the head coach is concerned long-term about what Rodgers showed, especially inside the pocket. “Sunday Night was what it was, but I have no long-term reservations about his ability to play the position and play the position at a high level for us.”

The Steelers signed Rodgers thinking he was the missing piece to win the Super Bowl. However, the team overall has been very inconsistent, and although they lead the AFC North, they are about to be caught by the Ravens.

Who is Steelers’ starting QB?

Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers’ starting quarterback, and although what happened in Los Angeles has caused a lot of uncertainty, Mike Tomlin has complete confidence that the veteran will bounce back in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When a reporter asked him if Rodgers’ level of experience gave him the same sort of confidence in the veteran’s ability to personally rebound, this was the head coach’s response.

“I’m not lacking confidence. I don’t need a pat on the back. We stunk it up. We’ll be back. I’m not trying to frame it in any way. I’m just telling you guys what happened. You guys write the narrative.”

Better Collective Logo