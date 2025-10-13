NFL News: Titans identify Brian Callahan’s replacement after firing

The Tennessee Titans are not the only team sitting at 1-5 at this point in the NFL season, but they are one of the franchises taking aggressive action following poor results. After firing Brian Callahan, the team has quickly moved to name an interim head coach.
“The Titans are expected to name Mike McCoy their interim head coach, per sources,” reported Tom Pelissero on X. “McCoy, 53, was the Chargers head coach from 2013-16 and most recently was a senior offensive assistant in Tennessee.”
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience in the field. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, he has focused on covering American sports, with a particular emphasis on the NFL and College Football. Raised in Venezuela, a country passionate about baseball, Richard also dedicates significant attention to MLB coverage each season. His deep connection with and love for American sports shine through his writing, where he frequently showcases his passion for numbers and statistics, enhancing the depth and insightfulness of his articles.