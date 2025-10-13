NFL News: Titans identify Brian Callahan’s replacement after firing

The Tennessee Titans are not the only team sitting at 1-5 at this point in the NFL season, but they are one of the franchises taking aggressive action following poor results. After firing Brian Callahan, the team has quickly moved to name an interim head coach.

“The Titans are expected to name Mike McCoy their interim head coach, per sources,” reported Tom Pelissero on X. “McCoy, 53, was the Chargers head coach from 2013-16 and most recently was a senior offensive assistant in Tennessee.”

Developing story…