TJ Watt had a bittersweet 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a great start, the star linebacker didn’t have the expected impact in the final month of the schedule and finished the year with 11.5 sacks. This was his response when asked why he wasn’t as effective during that crucial stretch, including the playoff game against the Ravens.

“I don’t know. I just need to find ways to make more plays. Obviously, teams are playing certain ways. Chips, helps and stuff like that. Getting the ball out quick and I need to be more open to moving around more. Trying to affect games as much as possible. I want to affect the game more than anybody. I definitely feel like, schematically, it’s been a tough year for how the offenses have schemed things to try to get me out of the game.”

Watt has not been able to reach the Super Bowl in his entire career, and considering that the Steelers are far from being contenders in the AFC, like the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs, many experts are wondering if it’s time for a change.

Will Steelers give TJ Watt a contract extension?

Art Rooney II confirmed that the Steelers want to give TJ Watt a contract extension soon, and in several statements, the player has emphasized that he wants to stay in Pittsburgh. However, the linebacker admitted that the big change could come in the position he plays on defense as he looks to make a greater impact in every game.

“I don’t want to selfishly take another guy to go to a different spot when I feel like I could have a better rush on the left side. It’s going to be a big breakdown for me to try to find ways to make plays. I’m not making excuses for myself at all. I want to make plays. I need to find ways to continue to win off the chips and the slides and things of that nature. I’m going to work tirelessly this offseason to get that sorted out.”

“I prefer the left side, but, at this point of my career, I want to be an impact player. I don’t want to be schemed out of games. I want to be able to deliver the football in good field position or take the football away. It wasn’t a good year for myself when it comes to that.”