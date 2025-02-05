NFL News: Tom Brady makes final admission on supporting the Chiefs or Eagles in the Super Bowl

Tom Brady will be in New Orleans to comment the NFL action on Sunday night’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The New England Patriots legend made his position clear when asked which team he would like to see win.

There has been speculation about Brady’s opinion, as the Chiefs could achieve something the Patriots have not, and that is the feat of winning three consecutive Super Bowls. However, the former New England quarterback was far from claiming that success is his alone when it comes to his opinion of Andy Reid’s team.

Should he win his third consecutive Super Bowl (his fourth in six years), Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes could add to his case for entering the discussion of whether or not he qualifies as one of the greatest of all time. With all that on the line, Brady gave a strong opinion from his new role in the Eagles-Kansas City finale.

Will Brady root for the Chiefs or the Eagles?

“Well, I’m broadcasting the game, so I don’t really have a rooting interest per se. The only thing I root for in these situations are great games. I will say if the Chiefs win, I will be very happy for them. I mean, what they’ve achieved is unmatched,” firmly answered Brady on the Let’s Go! podcast.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after being tackled by Arik Armstead #91 of the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during Super Bowl LVIII.

“And I think that’s cool because people always hated on us for so many years. And I didn’t understand it because all I did was like, we try to do things the right way, we try to go out there and compete for our job and win,” Brady sentenced.

Brady praised Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs before the Super Bowl

“There’s an excellence that I appreciate about people who are doing other things at really high levels because you understand the commitment that it takes for them to do what they’re doing. It’s incredible to see this team withstand all the adversities they faced over the course of not just this season or last season, the year before, they just plowed on, nothing’s distracted them. They’ve just continued to push forward and win a lot of games,” Brady said.