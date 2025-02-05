Andy Reid is very close to winning his fourth Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, considering that the legend will turn 67 in March, the big question is what will happen with his future in the NFL.

Besides the championships, Reid has a real chance to become the head coach with the most wins in history. He now has only George Halas, Bill Belichick, and Don Shula ahead of him on the list.

In fact, at the pace the Chiefs have maintained with Patrick Mahomes, averaging 15 wins per season, the record could be within Andy Reid’s reach in three years. That’s why fans and experts are closely watching his final decision.

Will Andy Reid retire soon?

Andy Reid has confirmed that he will not retire from the NFL after the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Although there were many rumors about his future, the head coach will return in 2025 regardless of the outcome in New Orleans.

“Yes. I’ll be back. I’m glad Clark (Hunt) is going to have me back. I enjoy teaching. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours that we do and not enjoy it. So, I really love the game.”

