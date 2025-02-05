Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms final decision on future and retirement with Chiefs after Super Bowl 2025

Andy Reid has finally put the retirement rumors to rest. After months of speculation, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs has confirmed his plans for next season, regardless of the outcome in Super Bowl 2025.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Justin K. Aller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid is very close to winning his fourth Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, considering that the legend will turn 67 in March, the big question is what will happen with his future in the NFL.

Besides the championships, Reid has a real chance to become the head coach with the most wins in history. He now has only George Halas, Bill Belichick, and Don Shula ahead of him on the list.

In fact, at the pace the Chiefs have maintained with Patrick Mahomes, averaging 15 wins per season, the record could be within Andy Reid’s reach in three years. That’s why fans and experts are closely watching his final decision.

Will Andy Reid retire soon?

Andy Reid has confirmed that he will not retire from the NFL after the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Although there were many rumors about his future, the head coach will return in 2025 regardless of the outcome in New Orleans.

“Yes. I’ll be back. I’m glad Clark (Hunt) is going to have me back. I enjoy teaching. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours that we do and not enjoy it. So, I really love the game.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

