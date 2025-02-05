NFL News: Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars target key 49ers executive for GM role

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to put a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign behind them and rebuild to create a solid team that can capitalize on the potential of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With the arrival of Liam Coen as head coach, they are now looking for a new general manager and have set their sights on the staff of the San Francisco 49ers.

Originally, Jacksonville‘s only offseason challenge was replacing former head coach Doug Pederson, who was fired at the end of the regular season. However, after the firing of former general manager Trent Baalke, the challenge now is to find a new candidate for the position.

Baalke’s departure came on January 22 and was the decision that made possible the arrival of Liam Coen as Lawrence and the Jaguars’ new head coach after his tenure as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jaguars’ new target for GM position

The Jaguars have requested to interview Josh Williams, director of scouting and football operations for the San Francisco 49ers, for their vacant general manager position, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Williams has been with the 49ers for 14 years, holding roles in both the pro and college scouting departments.

Liam Coen, the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars

As for his preparation, Williams participated in the NFL’s Front Office and General Manager Accelerator Program with the goal of becoming a top executive in the league. His arrival would complete the most important positions to then put in place a renewed project around the figure of quarterback Lawrence.

Other requests from the Jaguars to fill the GM position

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg declined an interview request. However, the Jaguars also have requested an interview with Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Los Angeles Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, Los Angeles Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, Chicago Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham and New York Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown.