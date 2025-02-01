Liam Coen has taken over as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach. Now, Baker Mayfield, who previously worked with Coen, has sent Trevor Lawrence a clear message about what to expect from his new leader.

Baker Mayfield’s career is set for another major transition. The quarterback has played under multiple offensive coordinators, and now he’ll be adjusting to yet another system.

With Coen leaving the Buccaneers to take the Jaguars’ head coaching job, Mayfield will work with a new offensive coordinator in 2025, adding another challenge to his journey.

Baker Mayfield shares thoughts on Trevor Lawrence’s new coach

Mayfield is no stranger to change. In eight seasons, the former No. 1 overall pick has played under eight different offensive coordinators, and another is set to arrive in Tampa Bay for 2025.

His former OC, Liam Coen, recently accepted the Jaguars‘ head coaching role. With Coen gone, Josh Grizzard—formerly Tampa Bay’s passing game coordinator—has been promoted and will now take on a bigger role working with Mayfield.

Despite constant coaching changes, Mayfield has remained a reliable quarterback. He thrived under Coen’s system, which is why he believes Trevor Lawrence will benefit from his new head coach in Jacksonville.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Mayfield sent a strong message to Lawrence, expressing confidence that Coen will maximize his potential—just as he did in Tampa Bay.

Liam Coen, the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars

“For Trevor, Liam taught the game of football to all of our offensive guys,” Mayfield said to the media. “Trevor’s going to have a guy that’s going to grow into him, lean into that and help him out, not just on the field but off the field.”

Will the Buccaneers add a new weapon for Baker Mayfield?

Even with frequent coaching changes, Mayfield has shown he can perform at a high level. However, having the right weapons around him is crucial, and the Buccaneers are aware of that.

With Chris Godwin potentially departing and Mike Evans entering the final year of his contract, Tampa Bay is expected to add a new wide receiver this offseason—either through the 2025 NFL Draft or a trade.

