The Philadelphia Eagles have mastered the tush push so effectively that many teams are furious about it. Now, a surprising NFC club has officially submitted a request to ban the move from the NFL.

A few years ago, the Eagles revolutionized the quarterback sneak in a way no other team had. While the traditional play is meant to gain a single yard, it doesn’t always work. However, Philadelphia’s version has become nearly unstoppable.

Head coach Nick Sirianni is the mastermind behind this innovation, but quarterback Jalen Hurts has been its primary executor. Despite its effectiveness, not all teams are happy with the play’s existence, and some are now pushing to remove it from the league altogether.

NFC team officially asks the NFL to outlaw the Eagles’ tush push

When a team needs just one yard, the quarterback sneak is a common go-to play. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always succeed, as defenses often anticipate and stop it.

Recognizing this weakness, the Eagles developed a more effective version. The tush push involves two teammates pushing the quarterback from behind, adding extra force to secure the necessary yardage.

Jalen Hurts has been the driving force behind the Eagles’ dominance with this strategy. Over the past two seasons, the play has boasted an impressive success rate of over 80%, leaving opposing teams frustrated.

NFL insider Judy Battista first reported that an unnamed team had submitted a proposal to ban the tush push. Later, Diana Russini confirmed that the Green Bay Packers were behind the request, officially asking the league to outlaw the play.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown with the Tush Push play against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

While several teams have expressed their displeasure with the tush push, the Packers are the first to take formal action against it. However, the specific reasons behind Green Bay’s push for the ban remain unclear.

Will the NFL ban the tush push?

Ever since the Eagles introduced the tush push, fans and analysts have debated whether the NFL would step in to prohibit it. So far, the league has not taken action.

Reports previously suggested that Commissioner Roger Goodell was strongly opposed to the play, but he has not publicly addressed the matter in recent years. With the Packers now officially requesting a ban, the debate could soon find its way back onto the Commissioner’s agenda.

