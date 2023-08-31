The Minnesota Vikings have a great opportunity to prove they are the best team in the NFC North. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the club’s front office has secured a star player to bolster Kirk Cousins‘ offense.

Last year, the Vikings had a remarkable regular season, finishing with a 13-4 record. However, their playoff journey took an unexpected turn in the Wild Card round when they were defeated by the New York Giants in their own home, resulting in their elimination.

With Aaron Rodgers no longer in the NFC North, it appears that the division title might be more within reach for other teams. The Vikings, who aim to secure their second consecutive division win, face a challenging task ahead.

Vikings sign elite tight end to bolster Kirk Cousins’ offense

According to oddsmakers, the NFC North is likely to see a new champion this year, with the Detroit Lions having favorable odds in Las Vegas. Nonetheless, the Vikings are determined to secure the division title once again, and they’ve been diligently building a highly competitive roster to achieve that goal.

Last year, the Vikings acquired a star tight end in the middle of the season. Now, they’ve secured him for more years by offering a lucrative contract extension that he couldn’t refuse.

T.J. Hockenson has signed a 4-year, $66 million contract extension with the Vikings, becoming the highest paid tight end in the league. Last year, he played seven games with Minnesota, with 60 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

How much will T.J. Hockenson make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

With this lucrative deal, T.J. Hockenson's money average per year is $16.5 million.