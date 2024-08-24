Trending topics:
NFL News: Will Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson return for Week 1 after injury?

Following an arm injury, QB DeShaun Watson's debut with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 is still not confirmed.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
By Matías Persuh

A new NFL season is just around the corner, and teams are entering the final stages of preparation. The Cleveland Browns, after a shaky start in their first two preseason games, are hoping for the return after injury of their QB Deshaun Watson for Week 1, although it remains uncertain.

The absence of their star quarterback during the preseason has been notably reflected not only in the results but also in the performance. In the first game, they suffered a defeat against the Green Bay Packers, and in the second, against the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite a strong previous season where the Cleveland Browns secured eleven wins and made a surprising playoff appearance, Deshaun Watson only played six games. This season, there is hope that he will return as the league’s star quarterback.

In his third year as a Brown, Watson hopes to be 100% physically ready for a standout season, something that has eluded him for some time. Whether due to his shoulder injury or the suspension imposed by the NFL for personal matters, the former Houston Texans quarterback has yet to reach the level he showcased in college.

DeShaun Watson Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Latest news on Watson’s arm injury

During weekly practices, Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited due to general arm soreness. As a result, Jameis Winston has stepped in as the starting QB and will also play in the team’s final preseason game.

Despite the pain and discomfort experienced by the former Clemson player, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the press that it is highly likely Watson will be in the lineup for Week 1, when the Browns host the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Kevin Stefanski HC

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns’ early games

A new season is approaching for the Browns, and whether it’s Watson or Winston on the field, here are the first games Cleveland will face in the upcoming season:

  • vs Dallas Cowboys, September 8th
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars, September 15th
  • vs New York Giants, September 22nd
  • vs Las Vegas Raiders, September 29th
  • vs Washington Commanders, October 6th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

