NFL playoff picture, AFC standings updated after Steelers-Bills in Week 13

The Buffalo Bills won a tight contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers; the game initially favored the home team, but things shifted in the second half to benefit Josh Allen and his teammates. This result immediately updated the AFC standings in the playoff race.

The NFL playoff picture in the AFC remains quite compact so far. The Patriots still hold the top spot, looking secure and dominant. The Broncos could potentially climb and steal that spot but must win their game against the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Bills moved up a couple of spots, and the Steelers dropped slightly lower in the standings.

Data by ESPN

Developing story…