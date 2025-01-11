Trending topics:
NFL Playoffs 2025: What happens if Pittsburgh Steelers lose to Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round?

In a long awaited game of the NFL Playoffs, the Steelers visit the Ravens. Read here to check out what happens if Pittsburgh lose to Baltimore in the Wild Card round.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play against the Baltimore Ravens in the most anticipated game of the Wild Card round. For the third time this season, a new chapter will be written in the historic AFC North rivalry.

The Ravens are clear favorites considering that the Steelers have lost four consecutive games and all numbers of Russell Wilson have plummeted dramatically in an offense that suddenly stopped working.

Additionally, Lamar Jackson had an MVP caliber year, and on the road to the Super Bowl, the Ravens seem to be the most dangerous threat to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Playoffs: What happens if the Steelers lose against the Ravens in the Wild Card round?

If the Steelers lose to the Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Pittsburgh will be officially eliminated in another big failure for Mike Tomlin. Then, as the No.3 seed in the AFC, Baltimore would advance to the Divisional round and their next rival would depend on the game between the Bills and the Broncos.

If the Ravens defeat the Steelers at home, their possible opponents in the next round would be the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans or the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a very important detail, there is no possible scenario in which Lamar Jackson faces Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Divisional round. That can only happen in a hypothetical AFC Championship Game.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

