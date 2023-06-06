The NFL holds its policies in high regard, particularly when it concerns compromising the integrity of the games. Recently, the identity of a star of the Indianapolis Colts who violated the league’s gambling policy has come to light, and reports say that he could face a lifetime ban for it.

Gambling has been a major problem for the NFL recently. Calvin Ridley was suspended one year due to this matter, but the wide receiver was reinstated earlier this year and will be able to play the 2023 NFL season, now as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A few weeks ago, the NFL announced the suspension of five players for violating its gambling policy. However, the league has now reached a tipping point and is set to ban a star player from the Colts for a lifetime.

Colts are set to lose a key player due to his violation of the league’s gambling policy

It is known that the NFL doesn’t allow any player to gamble. The organization wants to keep the integrity of the league clean, and of course this could lead to players changing their conduct to get the score they need to win a bet.

According to reports, when the league decided to suspend Calvin Ridley, their investigation conclude that the wide receiver didn’t gambled on Atlanta Falcons games, his former team. That’s why they decided to reinstate him, but this was a major warning for him.

Unfortunately, a new investigation could lead to a lifetime ban for a Colts star. Isaiah Rodgers, fourth-year cornerback, reportedly gambled on multiple games of Indianapolis last season, and his punishment is set to be the toughest so far regarding this matter.

Pro Football Talk reported that Rodgers is set to be lifetime banned from the league. Commissioner Roger Goodell has ‘unilateral authority’ over all gambling-related cases, and Isaiah’s intentions could have had a direct impact on Colts’ 2022 season.

“I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error [in] judgment, and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process,” Isaiah Rodgers said in a statement. “It’s an honor to play in the NFL, and I have never taken that lightly.”