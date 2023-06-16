The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick want to put behind them the 2022 season that was labeled disastrous for them. The new goal for the franchise is to return to the glory days in 2023.

Last season the Patriots drafted Jack Jones with the hope that he would develop all his talent with the franchise, he was 4th round 121th pick. Jones was initially going to play for the Kansas City Chiefs but ended up with New England.

Jones is supposed to be one of the reinforcements for the Patriots’ defensive line so that in 2023 things would work better, but it seems he could be further from the line than everyone thinks due to this new problem with the law.

Why was Jack Jones arrested on June 16 at Logan?

According to the Boston 25 News report, Jack Jones would have been arrested at the airport for an incident related to 2 firearms, he Patriots’ CB tried to board the plane with both weapons and they were detected during routine check.

According to the rules, passengers can board the plane with firearms in checked baggage as long as they are unloaded, and according to what TSA mentions, firearms must be packed separately from ammunition.