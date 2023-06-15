Aaron Rodgers finally got what he wanted this offseason, leaving the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets. It will be strange not to see him at Lambeau Field anymore, but that’s what the 4x NFL MVP wanted.

At 39, the veteran quarterback wants to challenge for one more Super Bowl ring before he steps away from the gridiron. In the last few years, the Packers didn’t give him enough help to make that happen.

Therefore, Rodgers flirted with a departure for the last three years. It took some time, but he finally made up his mind this year. However, it looks like New York was the only option for him, since he reportedly turned down another team.

Rumor: Aaron Rodgers rejected the Patriots

“The New England Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Rodgers…His agent said, ‘No, we ain’t playing for New England. We wanna be a Jet,” Craig Carton said on The Carton Show.

The Jets were the only possible team for Rodgers, who is reuniting with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as well as with other former teammates at Packers who followed him to New York.

The Patriots are once again preparing to enter the season with Mac Jones under center, but the Alabama product will be under pressure after taking many steps back in 2022. Needless to say, the AFC East will be a division to watch this year.