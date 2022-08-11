The Cleveland Browns are still waiting for Peter Harvey's decision regarding the NFL's appeal on the length of Deshaun Watson's suspension. If the ban is increased, the team would have a trade target in mind.

Though Deshaun Watson is expected to start on Friday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is still unclear whether he will be able to play this year. The Browns quarterback was initially suspended for six games, but the league appealed the decision last week.

The NFL seems to expect at least a season-long suspension. "[Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence, should we enforce the evidence," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday. "That there was multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that's responsible."

Cleveland is already prepared to start Jacoby Brissett, but the outlook would be different if Watson has to serve a longer suspension. In the event the appeal is successful, the Browns will reportedly consider going after Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL Trade Rumors: Browns would chase Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's ban increases

"The Browns will consider acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal, league sources tell cleveland.com," Mary Kay Cabot has reported. "The Browns are awaiting the ruling of Peter C. Harvey, the designee of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who confirmed Tuesday that the league is seeking a minimum year-long ban for Watson with the chance to apply for reinstatement after the season."

Cabot notes that Cleveland wouldn't mind entering the season with Brissett as QB1 as long as Watson is out for only six or eight games. The Browns, however, wouldn't think the same if Watson's suspension is increased, as the league intends. Garoppolo, meanwhile, will be on the market as the 49ers are ready to enter the season with Trey Lance as starter.

Report: Deshaun Watson would settle for eight-game ban, $5m suspension

According to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of The Associated Press, Deshaun Watson would accept an eight-game ban and paying $5 million fine to avoid a year-long suspension for violating the league's conduct policy:

"The biggest question is whether the NFL would make this compromise. A settlement has always been possible, but it’s not clear if the sides are in active discussions. The league is seeking a minimum suspension of 17 games, a significant fine over $5 million and wants Watson to be required to undergo evaluation and treatment as determined by medical experts before he could be reinstated."

It remains to be seen how many games Watson will ultimately miss, but one thing is clear: this doesn't look good for him. He was initially suspended for six weeks, yet the NFL wants him out for at least one year. Either way, he probably won't see the field for a while.