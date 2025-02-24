The NFL is on the brink of key moments in roster construction, and the Dallas Cowboys are no exception to any potential arrivals or departures that could impact their team. Dak Prescott still isn’t certain whether one of his key teammates will remain, so he continues to stay vigilant regarding the situation.

Micah Parsons is one of the key pillars of the Cowboys’ defense, and both his quarterback and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer hope he will stay with the franchise for many more years.

While the linebacker has expressed his intentions to stay in Dallas, the reality is that his contract situation is still unresolved, and free agency is fast approaching. However, it was a Cowboys insider who was blunt about what will happen with the former Penn State player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Parsons isn’t going anywhere,” is what the expert journalist from The Athletic, Jon Machota, stated in an excerpt published on si.com. Throughout his career, while exclusively wearing the Cowboys’ jersey, Parsons has accumulated a total of 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, and even had the luxury of scoring a touchdown.

Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 28-16.

Advertisement

Although he missed four games last season due to injury, Parsons finished the year with 12 sacks, solidifying his place as one of the few players in NFL history to record double-digit sacks in each of his first four seasons consecutively.

Advertisement

see also Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson makes blunt admission ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Eberflus revealed the plan he has for Parsons

The arrival of Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach of the Cowboys was also accompanied by a new staff within the franchise. Matt Eberflus, who led the Chicago Bears for much of last season, joins Dallas as the new defensive coordinator and has a plan in place for Micah Parsons, should his continued presence be confirmed.

Advertisement

“Micah is a premier pass rusher. We’re going to use him that way, certainly, and he’s one heck of an athlete that can do a lot of different things for us on defense,” Eberflus said to the press.

The linebacker’s continued presence within the franchise for the upcoming season is something many are hoping for, including Eberflus. Although there is still no concrete certainty about his future, the new staff is counting on Parsons to help them achieve their ultimate goal: reaching the Super Bowl.

Advertisement