NFL News: Mike Tomlin’s Steelers could make a shocking QB move beyond Justin Fields and Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are solving what will be the main dilemma of their offseason: choosing who will be their starting quarterback for next campaign. In the last few hours, it was reported that Justin Fields has the advantage over Russell Wilson, who would not be considered for the 2025 NFL season. However, there is another new information regarding this position that is now swirling around Mike Tomlin‘s team.

Both Wilson and Fields are out of their one-year contracts and will become free agents. While the 36-year-old veteran said via NFL insider Adam Schefter that he “feels there is a chance to return to Pittsburgh,” his future is uncertain. Fields, meanwhile, has not been confirmed at the position either, and speculation is growing. Tomlin has made it clear before that changes are coming at every level.

Pittsburgh has several options at hand and the organization’s thoughts are variable. As the days go by, judgment is sharpened and a decision must be made. However, there is uncertainty within the Steelers. There could be a turnaround in the search for a starting quarterback for Tomlin‘s team in 2025.

The surprising QB move the Steelers could make

The increasingly resounding news is that the Steelers could go with an outside option at the starting quarterback position, eliminating Fields and Wilson from consideration. NFL insider Nick Farabaugh of PennLive reported that Pittsburgh “could end up not only not bringing back either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, but perhaps both.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

“There is a growing sentiment in the organization that neither quarterback is the answer, and that could lead them to evaluate all possibilities, including an outside option,” Farabaugh reported citing sources inside the Steelers organization. It’s still early to know what decision Pittsburgh will make regarding its quarterback, but parting with Fields and Wilson would be a big challenge.

What other quarterbacks are the Steelers rumored to be interested in?

While Fields and Wilson were the starting quarterbacks, other rumors are beginning to circulate as possible trade targets for Pittsburgh in the offseason. In recent hours, it has been reported that the Steelers have inquired about Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a sounding board. As for other possibilities, Aaron Rodgers, who is leaving the New York Jets, and Sam Darnold, who will be a free agent after a stint with the Minnesota Vikings, are two names that sound attractive to any franchise.