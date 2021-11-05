The Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr have finally agreed to part ways. Check out the most likely destinations for the star wideout.

It's been a while since Odell Beckham Jr last made the NFL news for his talent or impact on the gridiron. First, it was the fetish fiasco. Then it was all the injuries and now, he's been released by the Cleveland Browns after the most frustrating stretch of his career.

OBJ's talent is undeniable. He's one of the most, if not the most athletic receivers in the league. He proved to be a game-changing kind of player during his time with the Giants, yet he could never get on the same page with Baker Mayfield.

Now, the LSU standout will clear waivers and officially become a free agent, and plenty of teams will be lining up to acquire his services. He's already been linked to several clubs in the past, so let's take a look at the most realistic destinations for him.

NFL Rumors: The 5 Most Realistic Destinations For Odell Beckham Jr

5. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are OBJ's family's team and he had said in the past that he loves the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are for real this season and would love to add even more depth to their deadly receivers corps.

OBJ would be a luxury addition to a team already featuring CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper and they could put together a three-headed monster similar to what the Buccaneers did with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown.

4. New Orleans Saints

Somehow, someway, Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints continue to find ways to win football games. They don't have a single reliable pass-catcher on the team now that Michael Thomas will miss the season, so the need is obvious.

Then again, OBJ may not want to get into another quarterback-shaky situation. The Saints also lost Jameis Winston for the season and neither Trevor Siemian nor Taysom Hill look like solid replacements.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

It's been a tough season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek Hill has dropped multiple passes and some of them have even led to interceptions, while Travis Kelce has had to do a lot of heavy lifting.

Adding OBJ to that mix won't immediately solve their issues as most of their struggles have come on the defensive side of the field. But adding him to that already explosive offense might as well be enough to lead them to the playoffs.

2. Green Bay Packers

We already saw what Aaron Rodgers was able to do against the Cardinals without its top 3 receivers. Now, imagine what he could do on a weekly basis if he had OBJ lining up opposite Devante Adams.

The Green Bay Packers may not exactly be pleased with Rodgers amid his vaccination fiasco, so they may not want to give him more weapons at this moment. But it's now or never at Lambeau Field, and OBJ is the kind of player who could convince Rodgers to stay.

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have run a conservative offense thus far. Mac Jones has been mostly asked to do hand-offs or quick slant passes. Nothing to fancy, nothing too risky. So far, so good for the Alabama product.

The Patriots lack a deep-ball threat or a true playmaker in their receiving corps. We all know Bill Belichick is the master of turning other teams' trash into gold, and his team keeps getting better by the week.