Aaron Jones, the top-tier running back, has parted ways with the Green Bay Packers. Set to join his second NFL team this year, he’s attracting attention from several teams eager to offer him a lucrative deal for the 2024 season.

As the NFL gears up for the upcoming season, teams across the league are making significant roster changes during free agency. Among the many moves, several running backs, including Aaron Jones, are poised to switch teams ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The Packers are aiming to reclaim their dominance in the NFC North and are making several moves to bolster their roster. However, in a surprising turn of events, they have announced the release of Aaron Jones, a key offensive player who has been instrumental for them in recent years.

Aaron Jones is released by the Green Bay Packers: Potential landing spots

The Packers are making moves to strengthen Jordan Love’s offense for the 2024 season. On Monday morning, Green Bay announced the acquisition of Josh Jacobs, former running back of the Las Vegas Raiders, raising questions about Aaron Jones’ future with the team.

Several fans started wondering if the Packers would keep Jones and build a remarkable duo of running backs. However, a few hours later, they announced the release of former 182nd overall pick with just one year left on his contract.

With Aaron Jones hitting the free agency, there are several teams that could sign him for the upcoming campaign. Here are some possible landing spots for the 29-year-old running back.

New York Jets

Last year, the New York Jets agreed to terms with the Packers to acquire Aaron Rodgers. The front office also signed Dalvin Cook to bolster their offense, but the running back didn’t have a great time with the AFC East team.

As the Jets started acquiring former teammates of Rodgers, this could be another chance for them to make the quarterback feel more comfortable. Jones could team up with Breece Hall to create a remarkable duo in the backfield.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to convince Josh Jacobs to stay with them this year. The AFC West team wasn’t interested in offering him a lucrative deal, and now the running back will play in the NFC North for the Packers.

With an opening at the starting running back job, Aaron Jones could be heading to Nevada. The team definitely needs an elite player for the position, and he could reunite with Davante Adams once again to build a very strong offense.

Houston Texans

In the middle of all these movements, the Houston Texans are still waiting to land the elite running back they wanted. It was reported that they were very interested in Saquon Barkley, but he just signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As of today, Dameon Pierce is set to be the starter, but the team is reportedly interested in a top-tier running back to help C.J. Stroud. Aaron Jones might be the solution to their problems.

Baltimore Ravens

Last but not least are the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, the AFC North team really struggled with injuries to their running backs, which is a very important position in Lamar Jackson’s offense.

This is probably the least likely landing spot. Last year, the Ravens tried to acquire Derrick Henry, and with him hitting free agency, they are poised to offer him a lucrative deal. However, with Jones available, they might have to weigh their options between these two elite running backs.