Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost another key game in Week 16, this time the loss was against the Las Vegas Raiders 14-20. So far they have lost four of the last six games.

Statistically, Mahomes isn’t a total wreck. He’s completing passes, throwing touchdowns, and racking up yards. But the magic, the effortless brilliance, that usually makes him an unstoppable force, feels strangely absent and there is where Shannon Sharpe threw his ‘fire’ against him.

Mahomes is forcing throws, missing open receivers, and his trademark improvisational wizardry seems to be grounded. Pero la buena noticia es que los Chiefs aun tienen tiempo suficiente, 2 semanas, para llegar a los playoffs donde ellos tendran que hacer algunos ajustes.

Shannon Sharpes’ words against Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has faced criticism for the team’s recent struggles, including four losses in the past six games. The latest defeat came at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, a surprising 14-20 loss. Following the game, ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe commented on Mahomes’ performance, stating that he hasn’t been playing up to his usual high standards.

Sharpe specifically pointed to Mahomes’ tendency to take unnecessary risks with the ball, sometimes jeopardizing the team’s position even during positive stretches of the game.

He emphasized that this is a significant departure from the Mahomes fans are accustomed to seeing, adding that the Chiefs’ offensive line hasn’t been performing at its best throughout the season.

Whatever the reason, the impact is undeniable. The Chiefs offense sputters, often relying on their stellar defense to carry the day. Their once-impressive scoring outputs have become pedestrian, and doubters question whether Mahomes and the Chiefs can rediscover their championship form.