Trending topics:
NFL

NFL stadiums that hosted more than one Super Bowl: The fields of champions

From New Orleans to Miami, certain NFL stadiums have become repeat stages for football’s greatest showdown, the rare fields where Super Bowl history keeps rewriting itself.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
A general view during the pre-game ceremony before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesA general view during the pre-game ceremony before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

Some stadiums aren’t just venues, they’re stages where NFL history keeps echoing. From Miami’s palm-lined arenas to the desert brilliance of Glendale, these fields have seen legends crowned more than once.

Each return of the Super Bowl brings new stars, storylines, and unforgettable nights. Yet a few cities seem destined to host the spectacle again and again, as if the game itself can’t resist their energy.

What makes these stadiums so magnetic — tradition, climate or sheer football magic — remains part of their allure, as they continue to shape the legacy of America’s biggest sporting event.

Advertisement

NFL stadiums that have seen SB glory more than once

When it comes to the grandest stage in American sports, only a handful of stadiums have proven themselves worthy of hosting the Super Bowl more than once. These venues are monuments of football history, where champions were crowned and legends were made under blinding lights and roaring crowds.

Few places embody that legacy better than the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Since its first Super Bowl in 1978, the stadium has become almost synonymous with the big game.

Advertisement
The Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in 2025 (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in 2025 (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When it hosted Super Bowl LIX in 2025, it marked a record eighth time for the venue and the 11th overall for the city, tying Miami as the most frequent Super Bowl destination. With its lively culture, warm weather, and game-day energy, New Orleans once again proved why it remains one of the NFL’s favorite stages.

Advertisement

Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium has also been a recurring home for football’s biggest night. Having hosted six Super Bowls — the latest in 2020 — the venue perfectly balances a tropical backdrop with state-of-the-art upgrades that keep it among the league’s preferred choices.

The blend of sun, spectacle, and history makes Miami’s stadiums natural magnets for the sport’s biggest celebration. Out west, California has long held a special relationship with the SB.

Advertisement

The iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena has hosted five times, including some of the most memorable games of the 1980s and early ’90s. Today, its modern successor, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, carries that torch.

The Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in 2025 (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in 2025 (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Advertisement

After hosting its first Super Bowl in 2022, the futuristic arena is already set to welcome another in 2027 — a sign of how the spotlight gravitates toward its newest architectural marvels.

In the end, the common thread among these repeat hosts isn’t just capacity or climate. It’s the ability to deliver spectacle — to turn football into something larger than the game itself. These fields of champions, whether built decades ago or gleaming with new steel and glass, keep earning their place in the NFL’s ever-growing story of glory.

Advertisement
StadiumCity / StateNumber of Super Bowls hostedMost recent Super BowlNotable facts
Caesars SuperdomeNew Orleans, Louisiana8 (including 2025)Super Bowl XLVII (2013)Holds the record for most Super Bowls hosted by a single stadium.
Hard Rock StadiumMiami Gardens, Florida6Super Bowl LIV (2020)Miami ties New Orleans as the city with the most Super Bowls (11 total).
Rose BowlPasadena, California5Super Bowl XXVII (1993)Despite not being home to an NFL team, it remains one of the most iconic venues.
Raymond James StadiumTampa, Florida3Super Bowl LV (2021)Hosted Tom Brady’s historic home-team Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers.
State Farm StadiumGlendale, Arizona3Super Bowl LVII (2023)Known for its retractable roof and dramatic Super Bowl finishes.
SoFi StadiumInglewood, California1Super Bowl LVI (2022)The NFL’s newest elite venue, already set for another hosting in 2027.
NRG StadiumHouston, Texas3Super Bowl LI (2017)Hosted two of the most memorable games, including the Patriots’ comeback in 2017.
Mercedes-Benz StadiumAtlanta, Georgia1Super Bowl LIII (2019)Modern arena expected to host again due to its facilities and central location.
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Tkachuk shares honest take on Senators' early-season struggles
NHL

Tkachuk shares honest take on Senators' early-season struggles

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami lose Luis Suarez for crucial game 3 vs Nashville due to harsh MLS sanction
Soccer

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami lose Luis Suarez for crucial game 3 vs Nashville due to harsh MLS sanction

Quenneville takes Carlsson’s side after scary hit on Panthers’ Rodrigues
NHL

Quenneville takes Carlsson’s side after scary hit on Panthers’ Rodrigues

Inside college football’s Bowl season: How many games and who gets to play?
College Football

Inside college football’s Bowl season: How many games and who gets to play?

Better Collective Logo