Becoming a standout wide receiver requires a diverse set of skills. While some receivers excel at creating separation through precise route running, others depend on their exceptional speed to become deep threats. Nevertheless, the most crucial is the ability to catch the ball securely.

One common issue observed among players is losing focus by thinking about what they’ll do after the catch, leading to missed opportunities. Receiving yards serve as a critical metric for evaluating wide receivers, but another significant figure that often goes unnoticed is dropped passes.

This season, the player with the most dropped passes has raised eyebrows in the league. Puka Nacua has seen six passes slip through his hands in just six games. Alexander Mattison is a close second with five drops, followed by five other players with four each.

Puka Nacua’s Season

Nacua’s season has been nothing short of astonishing. Despite his low profile as a rookie, he has risen to prominence and set records during the absence of Cooper Kupp in the first four weeks of the season. The Rams heavily targeted Nacua during this period, making him their go-to receiver.

It’s worth noting that Nacua’s drop percentage places him 22nd in the league, with 8.6%. The high position in the total drops table is due to his significant usage in the Rams’ offense as he leads the league in receptions with 50 in just six games, underscoring his essential role for Matthew Stafford.

Nacua also ranks second in targets, with 70, a mere three fewer than Ja’Marr Chase. His 598 receiving yards position him fourth in the league, further illustrating his outstanding performance. His best highlight was a receiving touchdown against the Colts which sealed a victory in overtime.

SURVEY Is Puka Nacua the biggest steal of the draft? Is Puka Nacua the biggest steal of the draft? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

When Was Puka Nacua Drafted by the Rams?

Nacua was drafted in the fifth round of the draft with the 177th selection.